If something does not seem right with the election situation in your county (and it is really the 3,300 counties/county equivalents that run elections in the United States) now you can do something about it and potentially receive a payout.

President Trump announced the program to help put integrity into elections.

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president said in a social media post.

And here’s one place a thoughtful citizen can make the report.

Election integrity - it’s a good thing.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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