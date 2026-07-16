ColonelRETJohn

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Ken Greenberg's avatar
Ken Greenberg
3h

You can arrest thousands more. It will be whack-a-mole unless Congress cuts the budget. Start with $2 trillion. Let the states do their homework on fraudsters.

As long as Congress authorizes the same level of spending they’re baking in the fraud. This must stop.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
1h

And(!), it sickens me to know that Murkowski has issues with confirming Blanche. Makes me wonder … what she’s hiding, who she’s protecting, who bought her off and/or … is she complicit / co-conspirator is this monumental fraud?!?!

Why can’t we deploy the 75,000 IRS Agents (supposedly new hires during the Biden admininstration) so as to perform an audit of the Medicare funds?

Why & How-Come it only a few Citizen Journalists discovering and sounding the alarm on this fraud.

As for all of the taxes I’ve paid throughout my lifetime, I want it back as a refund … NOW!!!

As for any future taxes I ‘may’ pay, prove to me that it won’t be wasted in these fraudulent schemes!

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