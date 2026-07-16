At this point it is patently absurd to not acknowledge that much of the $5.25 Trillion (out of an annual Federal Budget of $7 Trillion) annual spend on entitlement programs is sketchy at best, criminal money laundering at worst.

The charges (and convictions) continue to pile up.

This is the largest number of charges that I could find (Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said it was the “second largest”). 455 individuals charged for $6.5 Billion of false Medicare claims.

The taxpayer’s money (that’s your and my money) is being laundered on a massive, industrial scale by U.S. Citizens, Illegal Aliens, and Foreign Citizens in Foreign Countries that have picked up on the art form of fleecing the Federal Government.

One party encourages it, the other party is complicit in looking the other way.

The accumulated Federal debt of around $40 Trillion could be zeroed out in 10-20 years with a massive whack to entitlement outlays.

Acting AG Blanche said:

“This is just the beginning. Fraudsters can no longer rip off American taxpayers,” Blanche said at a Justice Department event where he was joined by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration head Terrance Cole.

“During his second term, President Donald Trump has made healthcare fraud a top priority. An executive order the president signed in March titled “Establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud” said rooting out fraud helps to protect taxpayer dollars from government waste and lower healthcare costs.”

The executive order directed the leaders of several federal agencies to prevent improper payments from federal benefits programs, evaluate indicators of fraud, promote data sharing and disrupt fraud networks.

This set of charges was the second largest amount ever charged in a single healthcare fraud operation and the largest Medicaid fraud enforcement action in the Health Department’s history, Secretary Kennedy said.

“The allegations in these cases are particularly disturbing,” he said. “Some defendants allegedly ordered medically unnecessary tests. Others prescribed products that patients did not need. Some allegedly fueled opioid addiction to increase their own revenue. In certain cases, patients allegedly died, all believing they were receiving legitimate medical care from providers who only viewed them as billing opportunities.”

Kennedy highlighted an indictment of a Los Angeles area hospice owner in a $27.7 million Medicare fraud scheme. The indictment alleges the owner paid illegal kickbacks to obtain the personal information of deceased Medicare beneficiaries.

“This particular owner was actually going out and purchasing names from coroners of dead patients and then billing us for those,” said Kennedy.

Clawing our money back and charging criminals is great.

Not collecting our money and giving the money to criminals in the first place is a better course of action.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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