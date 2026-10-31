ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigGuy49's avatar
BigGuy49
6h

I don’t believe we really ever “took back“ America from Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. They got Nixon distracted and impeached and then simply regrouped & strengthened under Carter, waited out Reagan, got stronger & expanded under Clinton & GWBush and exploded exponentially under Obama.

Reply
Share
Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
3h

Those of us of a certain age saw this happening in real time and knew intuitively that much of the Great Society funding to supposedly provide for the unfortunate among us actually adhered to the many sticky fingers that administered the programs, and their cronies and sponsoring politicians. It has only gotten worse every time Democrats are in charge. If only we could put a lid on the biased judges and bring back DOGE to cut it all down to size. Your solution may be the only way: cancel ALL entitlements and start over with strict requirements and severe penalties for misuse. Blessings.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture