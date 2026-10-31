There are two truisms in America in 2026.

First: There is a massive fraud economy in America centering on illegal immigration, election malfeasance, and misuse of entitlement spending. The fraud is funded by the fleecing of the $7 trillion dollar annual Federal budget with the center of gravity for this industrial level fraud being the roughly $4.8 trillion entitlement spending of the overall $7 trillion Federal budget.

Second: Legacy media is the enemy of the People.

Let’s start with the second truism first.

60 Minutes used to be the standard of broadcast journalism in America.

60 Minutes first aired, curiously, in September 1968, a month before President Nixon took back America from President Johnson’s Great Society mafia in the November 1968 election.

President Johnson’s Great Society exploded the size of Federal entitlement spending.

60 Minutes can now only be counted upon to lie. 60 Minutes knew two weeks before the Mali Dad story aired that the “gay” asylum seeker was married with children. The Mali Dad is now back in Mali and can figure out his life from Mali. Good luck to him.

The first truism of the Fraud Economy is cancerous to the American Constitutional Republic.

We are finding that much of the roughly $4.8 trillion of annual federal entitlement spend is a ponzi scheme manipulated by politicians, Deep Staters, and NGOs to fill their pockets. The $4.8 trillion of federal entitlement spend is the grab bag of funding for these shysters.

Zero out the entitlement spend and much of the chaos threatening our American Constitutional Republic will evaporate as these folks have to actually get productive jobs.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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