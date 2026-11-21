Was 2026 election malfeasance worse than 2020?

@TruthAnswersAll on X showed some interesting analysis on this question (the picture below is hyperlinked to a story on their work).

Read it and ponder what is presented.

Nominal searches using Google comes up with a strongly biased response, ferociously supporting the Election Fraud Denier narrative if anyone questions Election 2026.

It is back to basics - this Republic will not save itself. Get back to the ramparts, just like the call to action after Election 2020.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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