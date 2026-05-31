David J. Rush was a Senior Intelligence Service (SIS) with the Central Intelligence Agency until recently.

Senior Intelligence Service (SIS) and Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service (DISES) professionals typically earn a base pay ranging from $151,661 to $228,000 annually.

David is now in the Alexandria County Jail facing Federal Charges. It is unclear when he left the CIA, but in an affidavit filed on May 20, 2026 by FBI Special Agent Matthew T. Johnson, SA Johnson says,

“Based on my training and experience and the facts as set forth in this affidavit, there is probable cause to believe that David J. Rush (“RUSH”) violated 18 U.S.C. § 641 (theft of public money). I therefore make this affidavit in support of a criminal complaint charging RUSH with this offense.”

There are also multiple other findings that may turn into charges. The rest of the 8 page filing is shown below.

It is angering, how someone who lied about their College Record, Military Record, and was able to get into the CIA and rise to the rank of SIS and also was able to get a large amount of gold and cash out of the CIA starting in November 2025.

Yes David was caught - but to pass the polygraphs and rise the SIS rank is no insignificant accomplishment. It also begs the question - was this a conspiracy with others involved?

We need a full accounting of how David was able to flim flam the CIA, which is full of flim flam experts. The CIA was the same IC ringleader that hid the real source of the Wuhan Virus as well as spiking the real story of China’s misadventure in the 2020 election.

This whole story is maddening. How did David J. Rush lie about so many things including his Naval Reserve duty, his O-6 status, and the need for gold bars and cash.

The Deep Staters are still using the CIA to lie, cheat, and steal.

It is great news to see one of them get caught.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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