ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
23m

Hmmm(?) … quite interesting and indeed, angering. Begs further questions:

How many ‘others’ with similar devious actions are within any of the multitude of Federal Agencies?

Given the sensitivities // exclusivity of these Agencies, why are there no ‘effective’ policies - procedures to capture similar people of devious actions?

How does this guy get his hands physically on, and have access to, $40MM in gold without traceability?

If there’s this stash of gold, maybe there’s more stored elsewhere, or stealthy crypto accounts?

Maybe(?), others are involved too, possibly: Blinkin, Clapper, Brennan, Nuland, etc?

I wonder if the DOGE Team would be allowed to thoroughly scrub these Agencies for these types of crimes.

These types of crimes greatly (and rightfully so) diminish the confidence in Americans trust and confidence.

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