ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
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I have a hard time accepting the possibility Mainers would allow themselves to be represented in the U.S. Senate by this vulgar misfit who does not represent most military veterans. He is an embarrassment. Here's a novel idea: let's elect statesmen (and women) to be our leaders. Susan Collins, who is far from the conservative ideal, is at least a lady who is bound by her own principles and a sometimes loyalty to her party. Mainers can take pride in her as they march to their own distinctive drummer. Blessings.

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