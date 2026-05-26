Graham says it was his combat time in Afghanistan that causes his unhinged tourette syndrome like behavior (and maybe his Nazi tattoos?).

“Graham Platner, a 41-year-old Marine Corps veteran, attributed his online behavior to depression and PTSD stemming from serving in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. He says he became accustomed to “crude humor” and “offensive language” while serving as an infantryman.”

Using PTSD as a shield to deflect criticism is lame. A loud mouth at a bar is still a loud mouth at a bar.

Graham is one more attempt by the Democrats to find an “authentic” candidate.

Any time a military veteran wants to shame any other veteran or civilian by saying their service was more important than the service of others is militarized virtue signaling. If you have to boast and shame others by using your service as the yardstick of truth, you should think about what is coming out of your mouth. If you have a DD-214, you served. Full stop. Everyone played their role.

Did the crew of the U.S.S. Thresher, who were all lost at sea in 1963 on a peacetime trial run, serve less honorably because some of them were not World War II combat veterans, or World War II combat veterans with the right kind of World War II combat service? The entire crew of the U.S.S. Thresher served honorably and were lost on peacetime trial run.

Being authentic is being who you are. And being who you “are” does not mean people will automatically like you or follow you.

Engineered, crafted, contrived personalities like Platner come across as fake or even repulsive.

The Dems struggle to nominate an authentic candidate.

Sleepy Joe did not work out

Kamala and her cackle did not work out

Hillary Clinton and her numerous accents did not work out

Beto O’Rourke did not work out

James Talarico is not working out

If these personalities are really who they are, people did not like what was being offered.

Good luck with Graham.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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