A detailed depiction of the February 28, 2026 Epic Fury opening strike
One account of the Intelligence and Operational Preparation of the Battlefield leading to the arduously planned sequence of events on February 28, 2026
This is a fascinating film to understand at least one perspective of the events on February 28, 2026.
Gripping, detailed, and understandable.
Is this 100% accurate?
Not clear or known at this time, but this Youtube clip is a must see to provide further comprehension of the possible details on events.
There will likely be more articles and books that will …