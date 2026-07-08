Dave Ramsey says words to the effect of forbidding debt no matter what.

Even if your children are starving at your feet, do not take on debt.

I’m embellishing a bit, but Dave makes it clear, debt is bad.

And if debt occurs focus on it like a pitbull to pay off the smallest amount first, take the savings from killing that first debt and adding it to payments on the second debt obligation and killing that off, and so on until you’ve eliminated all debt from your life.

It is brilliant and mathematically works.

The Federal Government SNAP Program appears to be one of the three crown pillars of fraud in the $5 TRILLION of annual entitlement funds in the overall Federal Budget (the entire Federal Budget is about $7 Trillion per year).

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the United States federal government program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income persons to help them maintain adequate nutrition and health.

SNAP is a fraud.

The other two fraud pillars are Hospice/Medicaid and Child Learing Centers.

GAO harps on the debt issue - yet in many ways they have been passive enablers and are not checking their own math.

If we shave off $3 Trillion of the $5 Trillion in the annual federal budget that is now being realized as undeniable fraudulent money laundering and apply that savings for 10 years, the accumulated debt will be gone and the private sector will grow exponentially.

The private sector will grow rapidly because they are not having to compete with Federal Funds that are non-productive and steal from the economy.

Some Federal Spending is necessary for national security, safety, restrained regulation, but most economists will admit that for every dollar of government spend, the return is $.70.

If you are math challenged, that metric means you are losing 30% of every dollar.

I’m not sure why GAO never takes these matters into account.

Paying of the debt will expand the economy to heights never thought possible and we will also be able to fully fund Social Security and still have plenty of money in our own bank accounts.

We put a Man on th Moon in about nine years, we can wipe out the entire debt in 10 years.

So

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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