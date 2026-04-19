A rash of dead and missing Air Force Generals, Scientists, and Subject Matter Experts
As probably the last Substack or Social Media post to address this issue, we will now speak out on this topic.
At ColonelRETJohn, we are wary of getting involved in UFO, para-normal, or related conspiracy theory type topics.
But it is now time to address the developing issue of dead and missing officials related to advanced technology matters.
We just wanted everyone else to exhaust themselves on this topic before we made a move.
There are no conspiracies, but no…