ColonelRETJohn

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
19mEdited

Nice, the "Ravens" flying FAC and such out of Laos would have loved to have had a few of these in their inventory back in the day. The OA-1k Sky Raider looks to be capable of preserving the outstanding service reputation of A-1 Skyraider, or "Spad" from the Vietnam period. Many a downed pilot owes his life and rescue to the Spad drivers while waiting on a Jolly Green for a lift out of the jungle.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
2h

Uhhh(?) … maybe it’s time to bust out the Thermo’s to end this quickly.

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