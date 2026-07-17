This film is a great opportunity to meet and geek out over the wonderful new light attack aircraft joining Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

The OA-1K Sky Raider II is a converted, off the shelf, crop duster that is loaded with sensors and weapons and can take off from a 4,000 foot, dirt runway anywhere in the world.

It is loaded with weapons, sensors, and data and can give an enduring “pocket overwatch” to Special Operations units doing their missions.

In the world of drones, it can also serve the purpose as a low cost way to identify and shoot down enemy drones.

A good news story on relatively rapid procurement.

AFSOC has around 18 in service now and at this time 75 are being procured.

The original A-1 Skyraider was legendary and was flown by the Air Force, Navy, Marines, and numerous other countries in an amazing number of configurations.

It was a massive, piston engined aircraft. I haven’t flown in one, but I’ve been able to climb in and around several configurations - If I was a pilot - I would want to be an A-1 pilot.

The A-1 was built built by Douglas at the Navy owned factory in El Segundo California, right down the street from Los Angeles International Airport. There used to be a taxiway from that factory (now Los Angeles Air Force Base) right to the runway. It was a time when Men were Men, Women were Women, and Children knew the difference.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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