ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
7h

There will be buyers remorse. The establishment elites of both parties will not suffer and will enrich themselves through new opportunities for grift. The plebeian masses will bear the brunt, as usual. The current crackdown on fraud against and by the government will die a natural death, and things will revert to normal. Pity the taxpayer. Blessings.

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