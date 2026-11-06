Elections have consequences.

Now the bill has come and been paid for the anti-AI Freakout. You probably do not want to look at your retirement portfolio this morning, it is a bloodbath.

Hold off on making rash decisions and refer back to Wednesday’s posting for stress relief (ColonelRETJohn provides observations - check with your financial planner for professional investment advice, blah blah blah on the obligatory disclaimer).

American AI and yes, I dare say, American Data Centers were leading the world and a growing boom in employment.

American Data Centers were also a major export - the world’s data was coming to America because of American compute power.

The American people spoke on Tuesday to restrict AI, but you can’t have it both ways.

Yesterday showed the cost of the anti-AI freakout.

Are current Data Centers large, looming, and using high levels of energy - yes.

Will Data Centers become smaller, better, more efficient, and use less energy - yes.

The American energy grid has grown little since the 1970s Freakout over nuclear power, despite a clear need for big increases in power generation - far exceeding the fraud of Green Energy.

The American Freeway system has grown little to keep up with demand since the 1970s Freakout over freeway construction. “Take public transit instead” was mantra of this socialist fraud. In the 1970s, Seattle shut down significant new freeways and for decades the I-5/I-90 interchange stood half finished in a dystopian harbinger of future craziness in Seattle led by the best Freakouters in the nation.

Freakout all you want, we are still a free country (things might change in January), but there is a cost to the empathetic suicide of the Freakout. We paid for it yesterday and it will continue.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share