Major Jason Watson was apparently harboring ill will and grudges against our Commander in Chief.

After appearing in uniform at a press conference with Rep. Green, Watson chose to keep digging and walk to the steps of the capitol to amplify his comments.

Jason forgot his oath of office and chose to reveal his partisan feelings.

He is now facing civil charges and the Air Force major could be court-martialed or face disciplinary measures under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

How many others are in the ranks that are just waiting for their social justice triggering moment? Probably a few more.

The battle against DEI is not over, Woke advocates have just learned to hide.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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