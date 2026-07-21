ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
9h

HOLY CHIT(!!!) ... What a completely 'stoopid' decision and action!

Just think about what he errantly threw away and, for what benefit?!?!

... Annual Lifetime Retirement

... TriCare Benefits

... VA Benefits

... Commissary Access

... Base Golf Courses

... O-Club

... Security Clearance(s)

... Personal Ownership of Firearms

... Base Access

... After Service Work Opportunities w/ Government Contractors

It's fricken uncomprehensible the stupidity of this reckless action was!

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
6h

When recruiting for the military, it takes very little time to research their social media. If they are political activists it will be all over their posts. Automatic disqualification. They will all support candidates. Activists are in a separate category, especially when aggression or violence is involved. Blessings.

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