Air Force Major makes a bad decision
Jason Watson was a useful idiot who was used and thrown away by Representative Al Green (D-TX) the unhinged, crazy Congressman who has disrupted the last two State of the Union speeches.
Major Jason Watson was apparently harboring ill will and grudges against our Commander in Chief.
After appearing in uniform at a press conference with Rep. Green, Watson chose to keep digging and walk to the steps of the capitol to amplify his comments.
Jason forgot his oath of office and chose to reveal his partisan feelings.
He is now facing civil charges and the Air Force major could be court-martialed or face disciplinary measures under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
How many others are in the ranks that are just waiting for their social justice triggering moment? Probably a few more.
The battle against DEI is not over, Woke advocates have just learned to hide.
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HOLY CHIT(!!!) ... What a completely 'stoopid' decision and action!
Just think about what he errantly threw away and, for what benefit?!?!
... Annual Lifetime Retirement
... TriCare Benefits
... VA Benefits
... Commissary Access
... Base Golf Courses
... O-Club
... Security Clearance(s)
... Personal Ownership of Firearms
... Base Access
... After Service Work Opportunities w/ Government Contractors
It's fricken uncomprehensible the stupidity of this reckless action was!
When recruiting for the military, it takes very little time to research their social media. If they are political activists it will be all over their posts. Automatic disqualification. They will all support candidates. Activists are in a separate category, especially when aggression or violence is involved. Blessings.