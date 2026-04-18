Air National Guard Generals say the quiet part out loud: We are out of Fighter Aircraft
“The United States Air Force is the oldest, the smallest, and the least ready in its 78-year history,”
Air National Guard Generals just penned an historic letter in which they articulated a simple message.
“The United States Air Force is the oldest, the smallest, and the least ready in its 78-year history,”
The Generals want the Air Force to buy at least 100 fighters a year in addition to bombers, tankers, helicopters, etc.
For perspective, please see th…