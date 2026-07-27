With #45 and #47 we are not just holding the line, we are “rolling back” the tide of all these fraudulent activities that are now being broadly accepted as nothing more than money laundering rackets

PBS

NPR

SPLC

Food programs for Children

Child Learning Centers

Medicaid

Hospice Centers

USAID

Etc. etc. etc.

The Department of Education is now cutting Federal loans, aid, and grants for degree programs that are shown to be delivering jobs that pay less than what high school graduates are making.

This will help unravel one of the biggest money laundering rackets of all: The Post K-12 environment that has mushroomed with worthless degree programs.

Say goodbye to Gender Studies and other programs that do nothing to advance technical innovation, the economy, or American society.

The purple haired crazies will no longer be funded for group therapy sessions with their peers, instead they will actually have to do something that creates value.

Removing the government largesse for these programs goes after the root causes of socialist-communist affinity that is baked into these college graduates.

Another victory.

I’m not tired of winning yet.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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