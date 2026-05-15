In some ways it is sad to see the thousands of aircraft in storage at the Boneyard at D-M AFB.

Such history and great service for many of them.

What is exciting, uplifting, and exhilarating is seeing these stored aircraft put back into service.

Because of Autopen Administration economies, the B-1 Fleet was cut to 45 combat capable airframes, with about 20-40 placed in various states of storage readiness at the Boneyard.

The Air Force has announced that a B-1B, serial 86-0115, formerly named Rage, has been returned to operational status. Most of the re-generation work was done at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, over two years, at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.

President Reagan ordered 100 B-1Bs to supplement the B-52 force at the height of the Cold War. Clinton era decisions, denuclearized the B-1s, making them capable of only conventional strikes.

There are still a number of B-1s that can be put into service as well as approximately 10 B-52Hs waiting their return to active service. Considering B-52s that had their wings clipped off due to nuclear treaties, perhaps even more aircraft can be returned to service, saving the taxpayers considerable money while re-building the world’s best military.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share