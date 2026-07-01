For those who believe in a Constitutional America - the second tranche of decisions released on Tuesday by SCOTUS was at least a two for three day.

For transgenders, you do not have a right to play in the sport of the other biological sex. You can be transgender all you want, but if a state bans you from playing with the other birth gender, too bad.

According to the SCOTUS Blog:

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that states can exclude transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports teams. The justices ruled unanimously that laws enacted by Idaho and West Virginia do not violate federal civil rights laws, but they divided over whether the West Virginia law violates the Constitution, at least with regard to the athlete in the case before the court.

In his 29-page opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that “[c]onsistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex. The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.” “

We should all be happy with this one - great news! Loser guys who want to beat up women and be rewarded for it - you can’t do it in states that ban you. A resounding victory for common sense.

For political spending - another decisive victory with the SCOTUS Ruling. There are no longer any limits on campaign donations to groups coordinating with candidates on elections. CNN said, “Republicans stand to immediately benefit from the ruling, which stemmed from a case initially filed by then-Senate candidate JD Vance and other Republicans. GOP-aligned committees have massive war chests they can unleash to boost their favored candidates as they work to counter Democratic candidates’ fundraising edge with small-dollar donors.”

The CNN statement translated means: “Since Dems are losing their scam of money laundering of taxpayer funds, we are way behind the Republicans and are going to get crushed in November.

According to the SCOTUS Blog:

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a major ruling on money in elections. By a vote of 6-3, the justices struck down a federal law that limited the amount of money that political parties can spend in coordination with a candidate for office. The majority opinion, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, agreed with the challengers that the coordinated expenditure limits violate the First Amendment.

Tuesday’s decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission overruled the court’s 2001 decision in Federal Election Commission v. Colorado Republican Federal Campaign Committee, in which the court – then by a vote of 5-4 – upheld the same limits.

Writing for the court, Kavanaugh said that Tuesday’s ruling “treats all political parties equally. It will allow all political parties—including the DNC and RNC and the respective Senate and House campaign committees, as well as other parties and party committees—to participate more freely and compete more fully in the political process, and to coordinate more closely with their candidates.””

This is a great victory for Republicans. Soros was supplementing his donations with laundered taxpayer money, those days are over and Dems have had the spigot turned off.

Anyone born here is a citizen? This was a horrible decision. Most populists, MAGA, and conservatives are originalists when it comes to the Constitution. SCOTUS seemed to imply an originalist viewpoint to justify their decision. Note to SCOTUS, the 14th Amendment was meant to protect and give citizenship to slaves - not allow every tourist birth or Illegal Alien birth to be an automatic citizen.

According to the SCOTUS Blog:

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship – the guarantee of citizenship to virtually everyone born in the United States. In a decision by Chief Justice John Roberts, in Trump v. Barbara, the justices agreed with the challengers, as well as all of the lower courts around the country that have considered the issue, that Trump’s order cannot be reconciled with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which confers citizenship on anyone “born … in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Writing for the majority, Roberts emphasized that the “children born of parents unlawfully or temporarily present in the United States” “satisfy both elements of the Citizenship Clause.” “Under the Constitution,” he concluded, “they are citizens at birth.”

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Samuel Alito called the ruling both “one of the most important decisions in the history of the Court” and “a serious mistake.” “Careful analysis of the text of the Fourteenth Amendment and the process that led to its adoption,” Alito argued, “shows that it does not degrade the concept of United States citizenship in this way. Instead,” he contended, “the Fourteenth Amendment confers citizenship on only those children who, at birth, owe allegiance solely to this country.””

The only way forward to reverse this boneheaded opinion is legislation addressing, deterring, and blocking these insipid maneuvers to unlawfully attain citizenship.

For Monday and Tuesday, the record is four decisive wins, two dimwit, inexplicable outcomes.

Never give up, never surrender.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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