ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
20h

Once again, another failed Guv’ment initiative that was propagated for likes - clicks - votes - kickbacks. Isn’t it clear that these types of bondoggles should be better vetted? Or(?), maybe it was at the beginning but no one was listening?!?!

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