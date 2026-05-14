A Green Energy Project built into the Obama Spending Plan from the infamous 2008 Financial Stimulus is burning through money at an incredible pace.

“The Ivanpah Solar Power Plant, a sprawling 3,500–acre facility in the Mojave Desert near the California–Nevada border, was built with federal support during the stimulus push under Barack Obama‘s first administration.

The power plant was meant to help revive the American economy after the 2008 financial crisis, while also expanding renewable energy.”

Both the Trump and, shockingly, the Biden Administration have been trying to shut down this monstrosity, but are being blocked by the California Energy Regulatory Agency.

The California Regulators say it will spike California Energy prices by $100 million per year.

This case screams for the use of Federal Supremacy Clause to shut down this disaster.

The Supremacy Clause, found in Article VI, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution, establishes that the Constitution, federal laws made pursuant to it, and treaties are the "supreme Law of the Land". It mandates that judges in state courts must follow federal law if it conflicts with state laws or constitutions.

Gavin Newsom has created so many disasters in California, shutting down this Green Energy money pit can only help pave the way for sanity and the use of American gas, oil, and nuclear.

First step is to get a new Governor.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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