In the formerly great city of Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass has developed a brilliant new money laundering canard: Teeth for Meth Addicts.

Bass’s comment is a brazen new scheme on the Money Laundering front as Los Angeles was exposed as ground zero for the Hospice money laundering machine.

Hospice, Somali Learing Centers, Food Programs are now being exposed as largely money laundering scams. Entitlements are about 70% of the $7.4 trillion 2026 Federal Budget - that means about five of the seven trillion dollar federal budget is rife with fraud and money laundering.

Instead of Teeth for Meth Addicts, the Federal Funding for homeless encampments and drug addiction programs should be zeroed out - that will save the Meth Addicts teeth in the first place.

Karen Bass’s Teeth for Meth Addicts program will provide few teeth, but more revenue for the Homeless Industrial Complex which launders taxpayer money for political purposes.

Deleting these programs in the first place is a very common sense solution - which Karen Bass knows nothing about.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share