Another money laundering scam - providing teeth for Meth Addicts
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who did nothing while her city and region burned, now wants to provide teeth for meth addicts.
In the formerly great city of Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass has developed a brilliant new money laundering canard: Teeth for Meth Addicts.
Bass’s comment is a brazen new scheme on the Money Laundering front as Los Angeles was exposed as ground zero for the Hospice money laundering machine.
Hospice, Somali Learing Centers, Food Programs are now being exposed as largely money laundering scams. Entitlements are about 70% of the $7.4 trillion 2026 Federal Budget - that means about five of the seven trillion dollar federal budget is rife with fraud and money laundering.
Instead of Teeth for Meth Addicts, the Federal Funding for homeless encampments and drug addiction programs should be zeroed out - that will save the Meth Addicts teeth in the first place.
Karen Bass’s Teeth for Meth Addicts program will provide few teeth, but more revenue for the Homeless Industrial Complex which launders taxpayer money for political purposes.
Deleting these programs in the first place is a very common sense solution - which Karen Bass knows nothing about.
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Beings that our Taxes seem to be going towards mass amounts of fraud(!):
... Can we write-off a portion of past Tax payments, say for the last 15-20 years, knowing full well that this waste - fraud - abuse - manipulation has been prevalent for many years?
... Why do we pay taxes when the leadership continue to willfully dedicate our $$$ to these fraudulent endeavors?
... When can us Taxpayers expect to see accountability (ie: heads 'rolling' and nooses around the necks of these criminals in public hangings)?
... Would it be better to simply exercise our 'own' type of judicial consequences towards these criminals, effectively - efficiently 'taking care of business' on behalf of the American Taxpayer?