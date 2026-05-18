ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
6h

Beings that our Taxes seem to be going towards mass amounts of fraud(!):

... Can we write-off a portion of past Tax payments, say for the last 15-20 years, knowing full well that this waste - fraud - abuse - manipulation has been prevalent for many years?

... Why do we pay taxes when the leadership continue to willfully dedicate our $$$ to these fraudulent endeavors?

... When can us Taxpayers expect to see accountability (ie: heads 'rolling' and nooses around the necks of these criminals in public hangings)?

... Would it be better to simply exercise our 'own' type of judicial consequences towards these criminals, effectively - efficiently 'taking care of business' on behalf of the American Taxpayer?

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