Illegal Aliens and their enablers are showing great creativity in playing the system.

Why we give immigration visas to Illegal Aliens who are “crime victims” makes no sense in the first place.

In Chicago a ring of six perpetrators was busted for this charade.

“A group of people is accused of staging fake robberies at various restaurants and businesses in and around Chicago in an effort to help make the purported “victims” eligible for U.S. visas.

Bhikhabhai Patel, Nilesh Patel, Ravinaben Patel and Rajnikumar Patel are accused of paying Parth Nayi and Kewon Young to stage multiple robberies with the Patels posing as victims, because it would allow the Patels to apply for nonimmigrant status (known as a “U-visa”), which is set aside for the victims of certain crimes.

All six have now been charged in Chicago’s federal court with conspiracy to commit visa fraud. Ravinaben Patel is also charged with making a false statement in a visa application.”

If they are real crime victims, after providing first aid if they are injured, the first thing after that is to deport those who are Illegal Aliens.

If the enablers were naturalized, they should be reviewed for denaturalization and deportation.

As usual, nice sounding legislation and regulation produces unintended consequences.

Congress established the “U Visa” in 2000 to protect noncitizen crime victims who suffered substantial physical or mental abuse and who cooperate with law enforcement in detecting, investigating, or prosecuting crimes (such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking).

Sounds nice and compassionate.

But as usual, malign players will take advantage of well intended thoughts.

Great to see this canard broken up. Will be even better to see deportations and incarcerations.

Elections have consequences.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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