Eight Antifa creeps received 450 years of cumulative sentencing time for their terrorist activities.

The Justice Department announced that eight North Texas Antifa Cell operatives were sentenced for their roles in rioting, using weapons and explosives, providing material support to terrorists, obstruction, and the attempted murder of an Alvarado police officer at the Prairieland Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

Benjamin Hanil Song, who was convicted of the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, was sentenced to 100 years in prison.

Together, the Prairieland terrorists received a combined sentence of 450 years in prison:

Maricela Rueda was sentenced to 70 years in prison;

Cameron Arnold was sentenced to 50 years in prison;

Savanna Batten was sentenced to 50 years in prison;

Zachary Evetts was sentenced to 50 years in prison;

Bradford Morris was sentenced to 50 years in prison;

Elizabeth Soto was sentenced to 50 years in prison; and

Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Actions have consequences.

Song’s mother appears in the video below - it is a bit odd - she should be more accepting of responsibility for her son’s actions.

Bad things happen when you hang around bad people doing bad things.

Apparently Song’s mother did not read the Executive Order that Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share