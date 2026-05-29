Greg Gutfeld says Dems have no legitimacy after enabling and encouraging the open border crisis that destabilized the nation. Now they want the detainees released back into society as they are waiting deportation - the same plan as the Autopen.

Laying siege to the ICE Center gives good footage to what’s left of the legacy media in New York.

Minneapolis was expensive to cover as media had to cover travel and hotel expenses for weeks at a time. Now they can cover the staged violence with local travel costs.

Jesse Watters says the detainees receive better health care and housing than they had back in their home countries.

The redistricting war did not work out for the midterms so it is back to pushing Antifa and PLO flags forward to violently attack the ICE Detention Centers, this time a Detention Center where the media does not have to pay for hotels for their crews.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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