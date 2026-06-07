After getting decisively schwacked in their failed attempt to redistrict the 11 congressional districts in Virginia, the Blue Legislature and Governor Spanberger have passed and signed the new gun law in Virginia.

The new law, effective July 1, 2026 has these provisions:

This new law enacts severe restrictions that will turn standard, commonly owned firearms into restricted items:

Future Sales Ban: It creates a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, or transfer semi-automatic firearms classified under the state’s definition of an “assault firearm”. The legislation employs a feature-based definition to classify “assault firearms”. Under SB 749 and HB 217, prohibited items include:

Rifles: Semi-automatic, center-fire rifles with detachable magazines and specific features, such as folding/collapsible stocks, pistol grips, or threaded barrels.

Pistols: Semi-automatic center-fire pistols with fixed magazines holding over 15 rounds, or those with detachable magazines and similar banned features.

Shotguns: Semi-automatic shotguns with folding stocks or capacities exceeding seven rounds.

Magazine Restrictions: The law prohibits the sale, transfer, manufacture, or purchase of standard-capacity ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 15 rounds.

Severe Penalties: Anyone convicted of violating this law faces a three-year prohibition on purchasing, possessing, or transporting any firearm within Virginia.

Grandfathering Limitations: While the law allows individuals to retain ownership of covered firearms and magazines legally possessed prior to July 1, 2026, it permanently freezes the market, meaning you can never replace, upgrade, or legally pass these common tools down to the next generation of hunters and shooters within the state.

Ten Commonwealth Attorneys have already said they will not enforce this law and in a related move, a Lynchburg Judge ordered the Virginia State Police to stop gun background checks.

The Virginia Legislature and Governor were embarrassed by the court defeats of their hasty and poorly implemented congressional redistricting efforts. Their latest gun grab foray is exploding gun sales and may be stricken down in the courts also.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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