ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
1h

Citizens had better start paying close attention to these democrats, they’re telling everyone exactly what they have planned … AND(!!!), it ain’t good!!!

If citizens don’t pay attention, and continue to live their ‘comfortable’ lifestyles, completely ambivalent - ignorant of the threat to Freedom, the following chapters of hell are surely what’s about to occur // play-out, bringing about a ‘not-so’ comfortable lifestyle for yourselves and/or future generations!

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