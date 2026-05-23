Accidents happen on escalators and elevators.

These accidents are tragic and show that these industrial systems can be deadly, situational awareness is always in order.

The real tragedy in Steven McCluskey’s death on a Boston escalator is that no one helped him as he struggled for 20 minutes to unzip and escape his jacket that had become caught in the escalator and no one helped him.

Years of social media indoctrination enabled by progressive ideology is making our citizenry passive, desensitized, and just plain stupid.

“I’ll be honest, I have never had such a lack of faith in humanity ever,” McCluskey’s sister, Shannon Flaherty, told the Globe. “It has completely changed the perspective I have on people and human behavior. It is, for lack of a better word, despicable. I just can’t believe that so many people had the same inclination to just walk by.”

Why did no one hit the emergency stop button that is normally at the top and bottom of the escalator?

Because Americans have been conditioned for decades in public schools, post K-12 education, and globalist elite media that “someone else” will take action to protect them.

Most of the time, that someone else does not exist or will not be there in time.

One more thing we will work on as we Make America Great Again.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share