ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
8h

Here in the deep South he would have had plenty of help. It's part of our culture, if we can keep it. Blessings.

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Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
3h

What a sad commentary. As Betty stated above, here in the south, there would have been a lot of help. I just don’t get it. How can people be so uncaring. Very disheartening.

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