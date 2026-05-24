Sneaking out privileged U.S. Government information to a personal account is a felony.

Somehow, former managing assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida, Carmen Lineberger forgot this little, minor, irrelevant, tangential, factoid when she downloaded a copy of classified documents from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith and saved them under a filename of “Bundt_Cake_Recipe.pdf.”

She then allegedly emailed the files from her Justice Department account to her personal account.

Oops - happens all the time…by Deep Staters.

This was an indictment, so a grand jury of Carmen’s peers looked over the evidence and recommended prosecution.

This is not revenge, this is getting things right and holding wrong doers accountable who abused their federal positions and offices to conduct lawfare in a campaign of terror against American Citizens

Just what else was Carmen doing on duty hours? Embezzling the office water and snack fund? Steering CFC donations to her favorite money laundering NGO? One can only wonder.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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