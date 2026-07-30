ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3h

Sure seems like there’s a lot of efforts and expense trying to save these blue states. Why not just let them ‘fall’ while driving away economic opportunities and talent, letting them hit rock-bottom and letting the libs perish in the fires they most assuredly deserve? Ultimately, when they beg for support - stability - security - normalcy, that’s when conservatives re-write the conditions of acceptability.

Why do we continue to allow our sympathy - empathy to be used and abused?

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