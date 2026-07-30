The contempt toward economic growth by California officials was on full display as Saronic decided to place their brand new, advanced, industrial scale, autonomous shipbuilding facility in Brownsville, Texas instead of Solano County, California.

Solano County, if you know your California political geography, is where Red State California has its access to the Pacific Ocean at the top right end of the San Francisco Bay.

But no, Blue (morphing into SDA Red) California Officials were able to asphyxiate a good idea at the tip of Red California.

“California governor candidate Steve Hilton slammed state leaders over the news — calling Saronic’s departure a massive blow and called on the state to fix its anti-business stance before even more companies leave the Golden State.

“The project was driven out of California because of the same old story — the impossibility for businesses to deal with the bloat, bureaucracy, regulations and the anti-business attitude,” Hilton said. “

Saronic really really wanted to consider Solano County:

According to the New York Post:

“Saronic nearly abandoned California after those visits but remained in the running only because of what one described as a “Herculean effort” by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration to convene regulators and keep negotiations alive.

Vacaville Mayor John Carli torched local and state officials in a statement to The York Post:

“While Texas was securing a $3 billion investment, the Solano board was actively sabotaging our chances — publicly dismissing a generational project — or, as Supervisor [Mitch] Mashburn called it, a ‘nothingburger,’” Carli said. “Then, they refused to even meet with the Saronic team.” “

The bizarre religion of woke-ism wins again and drives the economic opportunity of the century from California to Texas.

Newsflash for California: The heady days of Silicon Valley ended 10 years ago - many of the tech giants either have or are in the process of departing California.

The tax base in California is evaporating faster than Lake Shasta.

This debacle shows the importance of the November Elections.

Economic Growth Opportunities or Idiocy.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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