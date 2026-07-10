This story highlights two key issues to be addressed during the 250th Anniversary of our incredible Constitutional Republic:

The Public School System has become an unsalvageable mess writ large and our children are now being indoctrinated by illiterate, deranged, and often pedophilic ideologues who should not be anywhere near children. Using a Marriage of Convenience as a political statement is likely a felony and has harsh consequences.

Mush headed Laura Pinho decided to amplify both truisms stated above in a seething, anti-Semitic rant captured when given the microphone at a CODEPINK Zoom Webinar:

“Laura Pinho, a dance teacher at Canoga Park Senior High School in California, announced her nuptials in a wild June 16 CODEPINK Zoom webinar called “Challenging Zionism In Our Schools.”

When CODEPINK activist Marcy Winograd congratulated her on her marriage and asked her to share details about her life, Pinho, 51, launched into a pedantic monologue about how she only married Salem S.E. Abu Amra to advance “Palestinian rights and freedoms.” “.

I will bet you a coffee, within six months Laura Pinho will be charged with a Felony.

Is a marriage of convenience a felony?

According to Grok (which I edited a bit):

Under Federal Law: 8 U.S.C. § 1325(c): “Any individual who knowingly enters into a marriage for the purpose of evading any provision of the immigration laws shall be imprisoned for not more than 5 years, or fined not more than $250,000, or both.”

A marriage of convenience is a felony. It applies when: One or both parties enter the marriage knowing it is not a bona fide (genuine) marital relationship.

The main goal is to obtain immigration benefits (e.g., a U.S. citizen marries a foreign national purely for a green card, with no intention of living together as spouses).

Courts have ruled that even if the marriage is legally valid under state law, it can still be criminal fraud if the intent was to deceive immigration authorities.

Other related charges can include false statements to federal officers (18 U.S.C. § 1546).

If convicted, Laura can join John Bolton in the line up of crazy goofballs who are learning hard lessons.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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