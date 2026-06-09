Once again the topic of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) in the hands of drivers who are illegal aliens, or even naturalized U.S. Citizens, but fail to demonstrate English proficiency becomes an issue through a tragedy.

It is a legal requirement for anyone to have a CDL to be able to read, write, understand, and speak English with high levels of proficiency.

“Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near mile marker 146 in Stafford County.

Preliminary findings indicate southbound traffic was slowing for an upcoming work zone when a bus failed to slow down and struck six vehicles.

Five people were killed. One was in the first vehicle the bus hit. According to Virginia State Police, she was a 25-year-old woman from Worcester, Massachusetts. The other four were killed in the chain reaction. Their SUV caught fire after it was hit, killing all four people inside — A 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, all from Greenfield, Massachusetts.”

Five Americans (to be clear, it is not clear that all five were American Citizens) are dead because of CDL driver in a bus did not meet the English standards to have a CDL.

And where did this driver get their CDL? In the sanctuary state of New York.

Secretary Sean Duffy of the U.S. Department of Transportation said, “Local police confirm the driver of this motorcoach — a man from China who became a U.S. citizen — doesn’t speak English. He received his commercial drivers license from New York State in 2024.

Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states’ accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English.

If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus.

Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver’s history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny.

We’ll share more updates soon.

My prayers are with the loved ones of the innocent lives lost and those who were hurt in this horrific crime.”

This issue hits very close to home. We live very close to this location and we have family members that are on I-95 at this location daily.

We need to shut down the gaps in the CDL program asap, deport all illegal and legal aliens who have violated the law to obtain CDLs, and re-visit the naturalization of any Citizen who could not demonstrate English proficiency, but somehow became citizens any way.

State officials enabling this mayhem and chaos should be charged with federal crimes.

One more issue to address as we Make America Great Again.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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