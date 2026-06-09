ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
20m

The price ‘we’ pay for being generous and welcoming.

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Matthew Cronin's avatar
Matthew Cronin
34m

I've been a truck driver for over 46 years. My opinion is that the large trucking companies that pays low wages to its drivers or subcontractors is willing to turn a blind eye to certain individuals, remember it's about moving freight as cheaply as possible. I run into drivers who can't speak English, they have to use a cell phone to interpret their questions. A cell phone interpreter will not help you read a sign at 70 mph in traffic in the rain and the sign that says to slow down a crash is ahead. Or going down a mountain too fast with the brakes on fire, and you can’t read the truck escape ramp sign. Total nightmare!!!

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