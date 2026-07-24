In this creepy video, China seems to portray its industrial advantage through robots on the assembly line.

It is impressive, but has China totally thought this through?

There is already a significant employment problem inside China in addition to its strategic vulnerabilities of food and energy imports.

The robotics were displayed in the context of China flexing muscle toward the United States:

“On June 22, China’s Ministry of Commerce blocked ten American defense and rare earth companies from receiving Chinese-origin goods. Most coverage treated it as a retaliation story: Washington expanded a Pentagon watch list, Beijing punched back. That framing is true and almost entirely beside the point.”

The point the article communicates is the scale of the punch. China is showing great advances in robotics.

But if they have great masses of unemployed, underfed citizens, with limited energy supplies, that creates a significant instability to the seeming advantages of China.

Scary robot videos are great visuals, but can camouflage other things going on.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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