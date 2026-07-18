Not being of enough intellectual maturity to process the normal absurdities (and sinful nature) of life, Liberals wander in search of votes and seem to instinctively pivot their message toward trashing their own beliefs if it appears to trace to conservatism.

Never trust someone who emphasizes the denunciation of their foundational moral starting point as the conversation starter on why someone should vote for them.

Yet somehow James Talarico has resolved that pandering to others and savaging his faith is the proper way forward.

Jesus said,

Matthew 10:22 (KJV): “And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake: but he that endureth to the end shall be saved”.

John 15:20 (KJV): “Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you”.

Recently it was revealed that, “James Talarico once described himself as a “Christian who hates Christianity” during a podcast appearance with a progressive theologian known for advocating transgender and queer theology.”

“The podcast was hosted by Roberto Che Henderson-Espinoza, a theologian who identifies as transgender and nonbinary and whose work focuses on progressive and queer interpretations of Christianity.”

Talarico was not showing bravery, resolve, or perseverance, he was taking the easy way out by pandering to an audience and running away from Christianity, when he should have been sharing his witness at how his life has been transformed by letting Jesus into his heart.

Peter fell short and denied Jesus shortly after the crucifixion. He fell short while under duress.

Talarico was not under duress, he could have easily done the right thing - but searching for votes is hard.

Anyone who batters their own belief system to gain favors with others is not to be trusted in a position of trust.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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