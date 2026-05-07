America First means a Navy and Coast Guard more powerful than ever before.

The white hulled ships of the Coast Guard are the best way to enforce sanctions and enforcing sanctions often means seizing Ghost Ships and driving the shady Flag of Convenience merchant ship fleets out of business.

The specialized raiding parties of the U.S. Coast Guard have now been grouped into a U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Command which also reports to Special Operations Command (SOCOM) where U.S. Army Special Forces, Rangers, Navy SEALS, Air Force and Marine Special Operations units and personnel reside.

As the U.S. Coast Guard grows significantly to have a pervasive, world wide presence to enforce U.S. Law, this new SOCOM Service Component is special in several ways.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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