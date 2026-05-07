Coast Guard joins Special Operations Command
Want to learn Special Operations tradecraft on the water and have the authority to arrest people? The U.S. Coast Guard is the place for you, your kids, or your nieces and nephews
America First means a Navy and Coast Guard more powerful than ever before.
The white hulled ships of the Coast Guard are the best way to enforce sanctions and enforcing sanctions often means seizing Ghost Ships and driving the shady Flag of Convenience merchant ship fleets out of business.
The specialized raiding parties of the U.S. Coast Guard have now been grouped into a U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Command which also reports to Special Operations Command (SOCOM) where U.S. Army Special Forces, Rangers, Navy SEALS, Air Force and Marine Special Operations units and personnel reside.
As the U.S. Coast Guard grows significantly to have a pervasive, world wide presence to enforce U.S. Law, this new SOCOM Service Component is special in several ways.
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Good Stuff! I would also recommend the US Merchant Marine Academy to continue a post-service education … https://www.usmma.edu
Very interesting! I'm glad to see the Coast Guard coming into its own. They have bought the Birmingham Southern College campus (landlocked) here in Alabama to use for a Coast Guard training facility. Pristine grounds and acreage, well-kept buildings. Should be a great fit for whatever preparatory training doesn't require water. Surely they will have a pond with a fixed vessel for demonstration purposes. Blessings.