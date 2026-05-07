ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
May 7

Good Stuff! I would also recommend the US Merchant Marine Academy to continue a post-service education … https://www.usmma.edu

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
May 7

Very interesting! I'm glad to see the Coast Guard coming into its own. They have bought the Birmingham Southern College campus (landlocked) here in Alabama to use for a Coast Guard training facility. Pristine grounds and acreage, well-kept buildings. Should be a great fit for whatever preparatory training doesn't require water. Surely they will have a pond with a fixed vessel for demonstration purposes. Blessings.

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