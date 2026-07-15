In the build up to World War II, personalities like Ronald Reagan were brought into Service and mobilized during the war to support the war effort.

There were many more examples of direct commissioning those with special skills to help the Nation. Since World War II, direct commissioning has occurred, but at a small scale with relatively little notice or hoopla.

To help bridge the divide in innovation, technology, drones, and autonomy, the Army is expanding this dormant program and bringing in Tech Leaders at higher levels.

“Dane Knecht, chief technology officer for Cloudflare; Sam Pullara, managing director and chief technology officer for Sutter Hill Ventures; and Serkan Piantino, who co-founded Facebook’s AI research arm and is the former vice president of products at Reddit, were commissioned as lieutenant colonels in a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, on Wednesday.”

They look fit and Army ready - great to have them on board - now we need a pervasive fielding of drones to deter our adversaries - with alacrity.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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