Congressman Brandon Gill (TX-26, north of Dallas-Ft. Worth), routinely, civilly, and cheerfully walks a witness into a woodchipper of their making.

It’s like a watching a skilled chef set up a live Octopus on the cutting board, pet them, and then slice them into pieces while the Octopus is still smiling and thinking everything is great.

The SNAP Program appears to be one of the three crown pillars of fraud in the $4.7 TRILLION of annual entitlement funds.

The other two are Hospice/Medicaid and Child Learing Centers.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) often still known as the Food Stamp Program, or simply food stamps, is a United States federal government program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income persons to help them maintain adequate nutrition and health.

SNAP is being revealed as what it is, an industrial level money laundering machine for the Blue team.

Recently, Congressman Gill methodically neutralized Gina Plata-Nino, a “Food Security Advocate” who advocates for sugary sodas being a human right

PS, never trust a “Food Security Advocate”, it is no different than being a “Community Organizer”.

Gina knows she makes no sense and is just covering for the fraud, but if she admitted truth, everything would fall apart in a nanosecond.

Victor Davis Hanson is brilliant. Erik Prince is VDH with a Trident. Brandon Gill is the VDH of Congress.

Always watch Congressman Gill doing what Members of Congress are supposed to be doing.

We do not have a food problem in America, we have a common sense problem of obese proportions in America.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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