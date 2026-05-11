It does not get much more shameful than this.

“A former top scientist from Harvard University has defected to China – giving the country an edge in the global race to develop the world’s first AI super-soldier.

Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s chemistry department, has resurfaced as the founding director of Shenzhen’s Institute for Brain Research Advanced Interfaces and Neurotechnologies, also known as i-BRAIN.

Scientists in the military wing of the Chinese Communist Party have been working on brain-computer interfaces — Lieber is one of the world’s leading researchers in the field — to boost mental agility and situational awareness to engineer super soldiers.”

Lieber was convicted of Federal Charges in December 2021 for failing to report his existing Chinese connections, but for some reason, the Autopen Administration only made him do two (2) days in prison. He retired from Harvard in 2023 and disappeared.

Now Reuters has found out he’s working in China for China.

Not good at all. In this situation, the Treason charge may be applicable - even with its high bar.

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