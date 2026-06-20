ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3h

This ‘momentum’ (ie: transitioning away from the blue state) will only continue as the truth ever so clear and evident. This phenomenon will eventually be returned as … The Blue Ball Express!

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