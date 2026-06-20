If $300 haircut guy, Gavin Newsom, thinks things are going so ducky, why did California just lose the coveted, #1 position as the most favored location for Fortune 500 Corporate Headquarters?

The tipping point has been reached in America, companies are no longer conforming to the fake news party line that everything is ok in California (or New York).

This is in many ways the beauty of the American Constitutional Republic.

If your state, county, or city is a woke, zombie apocalypse, you can relocate.

Companies and people can and are moving to other states.

No other country in the world has this beautiful, self-leveling feature.

If you are in a messed up province in one country, moving to another province is unlikely to make a difference.

Everyone is equally miserable in these socialist dystopias.

MAGA is restoring much of America, but America is a free country and some states are choosing to continue the woke money laundering racket which destroys the American Dream.

No problem, other states are more than happy to lodge the internal migrants from this craziness.

If the vote fraud fails in Los Angeles and California, perhaps the Golden State can arrest its decline and reverse matters - anything is possible in America.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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