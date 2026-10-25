ColonelRETJohn

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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
2d

The "flacid" GOP - maybe AWOL GOP? We will need our own "Long March" through the institutions beginning with the VA GOP...

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
1d

Simply put, the GOP needs to work smarter and harder! We’re getting out-played / out-maneuvered, playing by the “Marquess of Queensberry Rules,” all of which is noble but, produces unacceptable results.

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