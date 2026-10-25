Senator L. Louise Lucas has been indicted by the Department of Justice on serious drug trafficking and corruption charges.

Lucas’s crime empire in Virginia was a family affair.

“The indictment charges Lucas and six others, including Lucas’ two daughters and a grandson, with arranging for the purchase and sale of more than 100 kilos of marijuana, and laundering the profits -- with Lucas allegedly using her role as the Virginia Senate pro-tempore and chair of the Finance and Appropriations committee to shield her activities from scrutiny.”

To cover her illegal activities, Lucas was an outspoken, bombastic, wokester who also led the thuggish attempt to redistrict Virginia so that 10 of the 11 Congressional Districts would be Blue. Currently six of the 11 are Blue. In May of 2026, the redistricting effort was struck down by the Virginia Supreme Court and the whole effort was deemed a fiasco.

But Lucas had plenty of money to campaign for the redistricting. The question is, where did her funds come from?

Another question that the hapless Virginia GOP cannot answer: Why do Dem Poll Watchers receive $250 a day plus travel and per diem while GOP Poll Watchers receive $0.

Once the Virginia GOP can answer this question, Virginia might trend back to Red like it used to be.

Sending Lucas to Prison might answer this huge disparity in political operative funding in Virginia.

Lucas’s days of freedom are coming to an end, as they should.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share