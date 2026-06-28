K-9s have provided invaluable service over the years. They will continue to serve for a long time. But in the higher risk environments, robotic K-9s are rapidly approaching service.

For years, you’ve probably seen the interesting and cute Boston Dynamics Robo Dog in person or YouTube videos.

Get ready for kinetic steel, thunder, and bark on four robotic legs.

These new military grade dogs will be very useful in urban and field settings while biological K-9s are reserved for less hostile situations.

The real K-9s will be around for years, it will be interesting, or scary, if the robo dogs can be networked and led by real K-9s.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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