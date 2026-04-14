Cutting losses, the Navy retires a Nuclear Attack Submarine to focus on future production
The story of the U.S.S. Boise is an embarrassing debacle of Deep State ineptitude in re-generating major platforms for duty.
Over 10 years since last sailing, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan made the wise decision to retire the U.S.S. Boise, a Los Angeles Class Nuclear Attack Submarine.
“To date, the Navy has spent approximately $800 million on Boise’s overhaul, which is still only 22 percent complete, the service separately told Semafor. The total estimated cost to complete…