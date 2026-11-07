In October and November a wave of cyber attacks targeted refrigerated food sections of commissaries and grocery stores for the Department of War and in several European countries.

The Department of War has not released a dollar estimate of the value of food lost, but it was likely significant.

Seven locations were identified. “The outages affected at least Fort Irwin, California; Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico; Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas; F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Fort Huachuca, Arizona, according to Military Times.”

At Ft. Huachuca Commissary, where the family of ColonelRETJohn has been many times, it was reported that the freezers went into defrost mode over night and the temperature went up to 120°F (degrees Fahrenheit).

A rough approximation of a food in a large grocery store is approximately $800,000 to $2.5 million. A ballpark swag is that $200,000 food was declared spoiled and thrown out.

Meanwhile in Old Europe, a much broader attack occurred. “Retailers in Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden reported problems with their refrigeration systems” and large scale food loss in a November attack. This after a large scale attack in France in October. The loss is reported in tens of millions of dollars.

So what you say? I’ll just wait for the stores to restock.

Well not so fast there.

What about your home refrigerator and freezer? If you bought it within the last five years, it is likely IP (Internet Protocol) enabled.

What if a large scale, AI enabled cyber attack was unleashed by Iran to precisely target refrigeration on scale?

What if grocery stores, distribution centers, retail outlets, and homes were hit simultaneously?

Remember the dark days of early COVID and the craziness at your local COSTCO?

It will be far darker and uglier at COSTCO when it happens.

Get ready with some basic home preparedness. Be prepared is the motto to follow.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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