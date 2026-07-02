Cause and Effect, Incentives and Disincentives.

Blue zealots don’t get it and don’t want to get it.

Throw open the borders, rents go up.

Deport and rents go down.

Seven million Illegal Aliens attracted by open borders and free stuff thrown at them by empathetic, suicidal, white liberal ideologues on the scale of $100,00 - $150,000 per person per year, of course rents are going to spike.

Fake news fights and obscures this, but the rent declines are real and growing.

The Dallas Federal Reserve does a pretty good job of quantitatively establishing the direct correlation between Illegal Immigration and rent spikes.

I read the Fed Report. I would have kicked it back to the writers to include a table of contents and an executive summary with the key takeaways (kudos for using a numbering convention for the sections - but it begs for a table of contents).

Rents did not just go up, they created a money laundering racket.

Former Mayor of New York Eric Adams’ adviser, Frank Carone was indicted - for receiving bribes from a New York Hotelier Yan Po “Andy” Zhu who bribed Carone - are you ready - because he wanted a contract from the city to house Illegal Aliens at his hotels.

Open Borders brings in seven million Illegal Aliens, rents go up.

Deportations remove Illegal Aliens, rents go down.

Cause and Effect, Incentives and Disincentives.

This is Common Sense.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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