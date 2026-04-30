Despite free health care, the UK drops to one of the lowest countries on life expectancy
The Big Lie of free health care revealed. Free Coverage is inverse to actual access to care. But that is ok, it is the thought that counts.
The Globalists fawn over the UK system - where everyone has coverage at little to no expense.
They intentionally confuse coverage with access. Coverage simply means you have health insurance. Access is actually receiving that medical appointment or specialist visit under the health insurance.
In the UK getting a doctor’s visit is very difficult.
Simply…