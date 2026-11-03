When I check into a hotel, they ask for photo ID.

Before I get on an airplane, I have to show my ID to TSA.

To go into Costco, they do a photo match before I’m allowed to enter.

But for voting, one side wants full Open Borders on voting. Just show up, no ID needed, no questions asked, you are handed a ballot.

18USC611 Voting by aliens makes Federal law clear on this matter. One must be a lawful U.S. Citizen to vote.

Letting anyone vote, not just lawful voters, is how nations collapse.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has raised an earlier estimate in cursory review of voter registration of California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. Names on the voter rolls were manually cross referenced with names on the DHS database of those in the country unlawfully.

Earlier ColonelRETJohn estimated 350,000 as a low number of unlawful voters on the rolls in Virginia. This number goes back to 2019 data, so higher numbers are not unrealistic.

Voting is serious and sacred, so applying Federal law is the rational thing to do, it is an uphill climb when for years all parties turned a blind eye to applying Federal law and reasonable measures to validate lawful voters.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share