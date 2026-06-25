Before Tulsi announced her departure from the DNI, a bombshell finding was announced.

Yes the Chinese conducted election interference against President Trump in the 2020 election - and Intelligence Community officials spiked the story.

“Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has spurred an investigation into evidence that spy agencies tried to conceal U.S. election vulnerabilities, including whistle-blower claims that a CIA officer was asked to alter evidence of China meddling and that President Donald Trump and Congress were intentionally kept in the dark about concerns involving China and Venezuela, according to unclassified memos”

This is in addition to the IC lying about the source of COVID.

Many of us were excoriated for saying there was a lab leak - the Committee on Present Danger China Team B report showed in 2022 that COVID very likely came from the Wuhan Virus Lab - the same one secretly funded by Dr. Fauci.

DNI Gabbard has now revealed that yes, the IC knew about the Wuhan Lab and lied about it.

In a related story we now have evidence of Chinese nationals directly involved in Fentanyl money laundering. Since at least 2021, Puquan Huang, 50, a Chinese national residing in Buford, Georgia, was a member of an international money laundering organization that engaged in a sophisticated trade-based money laundering scheme.

The Chinese Unrestricted Warfare campaign was alive and well until the Autopen went away.

Thank God we have President Donald J. Trump who is shutting down the Chinese malign influence campaign.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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