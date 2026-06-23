The DNI has released the lengthy receipts on Fauci (please see below for the complete email sent out by DNI Tulsi Gabbard).

For Herr Fauci, what do we do with thee?

In a Nuremberg model trial, best to start with False Statements by a Federal Official.

Fauci funded the Wuhan Lab activities, lied about it, and waged a war on anyone who questioned treatment of COVID. Anyone who questioned the wet market cover story was vilified.

18 U.S. Code § 1001 - is entitled, “Statements or entries generally”

and says:

“(a)Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—

(1)falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;

(2)makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or

(3)makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;

shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both. If the matter relates to an offense under chapter 109A, 109B, 110, or 117, or section 1591, then the term of imprisonment imposed under this section shall be not more than 8 years.”

Everyone shouts Treason. That is a hard one and will likely need an Act of Congress to Declare that a “War” was being waged and that China was the nation waging the War. Fauci did take an Oath of Office, so the first sentence does apply to him if a “War” and “Enemy” are defined in Law.

18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Under 18 USC 1001 and 18 USC 2381, if Fauci is found guilty, the starting point for sentencing is 10 years in prison and forfeiture of all pay and patent royalties received.

Here is the email sent out by DNI Gabbard and also the hyperlink to the DNI Website with the COVID documents.

And media response to this bombshell release on Fauci and Covid?

Zilcho

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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