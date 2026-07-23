The treatment is simple, turn off Fake News, say your prayers, and if you ever feel anxious, have a Diet Coke like #47 and you will see a remarkable difference in your life.

This trolling shows why people love the authenticity, good humor, and leadership of Donald J. Trump. This is an excellent use of AI.

A little more slapstick - but of the same vein, Colbert is put in his place.

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