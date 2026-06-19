The B-52H bomber, assigned to the Air Force 412th Test Wing, crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California on June 15, 2026.

The aircraft had a notable role in the military’s modernization efforts. In December 2025, it became the first B-52 to receive the new AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar upgrade, and it was supporting radar testing when the accident occurred.

There were 76 flyable B-52s in combat service, and there is a comprehensive update to the aircraft including new engines, new avionics, and other improvements including the new radar systems.

Although the last B-52Hs came off the assembly line in the early 1960s, the vast range and carrying capability makes them central to the global reach of the Trump Doctrine.

Normally a combat crew arrangement is five. The sixth position used to be the Tail Gunner, but the gun has been removed from the B-52s. Having eight on board is a bit unusual. The 7th and 8th crew members sit in non-ejection, jump seats.

The crash shows the dangers of military aviation operations. Even on routine test flights, something can go wrong quickly. Prayers to the families of the brave Air Force service members and Boeing test team.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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