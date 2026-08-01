ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
2h

Seems ‘odd’ that all of these circumstances discovered afterwards always benefit only one party … Hmmm?

Once this fraud is discovered then, is it appropriate to invalidate the election and initiate another?

Once this fraud is discovered then, does this mean all of the legislation currently passed is not valid?

Once this fraud is discovered then, specifically ‘who’ will experience consequences, hanging from a rope?

Why is this allowed without ‘real’ consequences, other than the citizenry suffering the intimate consequences?

When will elections be free from this apparent fraud // rigging nationwide?

Reply
Share
Kvan's avatar
Kvan
3h

Virginia's Election Process Education Corp. (EPEC) (a volunteer-based 501c3) identified a similar number in VA (Judicial Watch has recently picked up the story on the number of non-citizens on VA rolls, but not how many voted), and was able to determine which had voted using VA Dept of Elections data. Same story as NJ. Why is that not making the news?

NJ Republican unit chairs are banding together to demand investigations, but dead silence (as far as I am aware) of anything happening in VA with the RPV.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture