In 2020 - 2024, we were told that it was impossible for Illegal Aliens to get on voting rolls.

Story after story keeps coming out about Illegal Aliens are on voting rolls and casting ballots.

Now, of all places, New Jersey reveals more truth on this topic.

About 6,600 non-U.S. citizens were registered to vote in New Jersey due to a state motor vehicles system software error, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said Tuesday. Roughly 400 of those individuals cast ballots in at least one election, an early review showed, the administration said.

Sherrill, at a State House news conference, said there was no indication that any election was swayed as a result of the registration glitch. The software error, starting in June 2023, was corrected a year later, she said. New Jersey election officials will “shortly” send a letter to those improperly registered and “we are working to remove them from the voter rolls,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill, wisely, is trying to get ahead of the story by claiming success at finding this “glitch”

In Intelligence Analysis, when you see an enemy platoon, you are likely really dealing with an enemy company or battalion.

Same thing applies in Election Fraud. New Jersey Governor Sherrill says it was an “early review” which found there was only about 400 Illegal Aliens on the voting rolls that cast ballots.

It was an inconsequential number, nothing to see here.

Where there is smoke, there is fire.

With redistricting wins, SCOTUS win on racial gerrymandering, and aggressive enforcement of Election Integrity, there are some good data points on bucking the trend on midterm elections.

The key is for the MAGA base to turn out to leverage these Election Integrity wins.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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