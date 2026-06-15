The F-47 Thunderbolt II is the designation for the United States Air Force’s flagship sixth-generation air superiority fighter, developed by Boeing under the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

Designed to succeed the F-22 Raptor, the aircraft will integrate next-generation stealth, AI-assisted systems, and manned-unmanned teaming with drone wingmen.

Drones and autonomy are a key aspect of the current and near future Air Force, but manned aircraft will still be central to the operational construct.

Remember how the F-117 Nighthawk exploded on the scene in Desert Storm to dominate the night skies over Baghdad in 1991?

The F-47 is a super sonic, super cruise, high performance version of the subsonic, but stealthy, F-117.

The Chinese peer equivalents have already broken cover, but judging by the poor performance of Chinese equipment in Venezuela and Iran, their ability to challenge the F-47 is questionable at best.

After decades of the F-35 plodding its way toward operational status, it is refreshing to see the rapid introduction of the F-47.

The F-47 is key to Pacific War Plans to deter conflict.

“The Pacific theater’s vast operational geography has become a decisive driver shaping the F-47’s development philosophy because existing tactical fighters remain heavily dependent upon vulnerable aerial refuelling infrastructure to sustain long-range operations against China.

The F-47’s reported combat radius exceeding 1,000 nautical miles fundamentally alters operational planning assumptions by allowing American stealth fighters to penetrate deeper into contested anti-access and area-denial environments without immediate tanker dependence.

Senior U.S. Air Force officials increasingly view survivability, range persistence, autonomous teaming capability, and distributed sensor integration as more strategically decisive than traditional fighter metrics emphasizing only maneuverability or short-range dogfighting performance.

The program’s continuation following a temporary pause during 2024 additionally indicates that Washington concluded the financial burden of sixth-generation development remains strategically preferable to risking technological inferiority against China’s expanding aerospace ecosystem.”

It looks like we will see the F-47 in operational service by 2029 - that is a lightning pace - more along the lines of WWII and the early days of the Cold War.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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