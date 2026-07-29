The Committee on Present Danger China ad hoc “Team B Report” on Wuhan broke down the whole COVID narrative in a time where Dr. Fauci was able to successfully silence, censor, and exile anyone who questioned the narrative.

A salute to Sam Faddis who was an extraordinary colleague on this effort, Sam was one of the most brilliant articulators of the socio/psychopath tendencies of Fauci.

Times have changed and now Fauci is flirting on the precipice of indictment with his crazy talk - and his “diary” spills the beans on himself.

What normal, adult man keeps a diary?

A normal adult man should not be spending a nano-second of time writing a jot or tittle of their thoughts.

They should be spending 100% of their time solving issues, not wasting time on narcissistic thoughts.

One entry from Fauci’s Government Server Diary (April 7, 2020)": “Press still hot and heavy about me. Multiple stories per day directly or indirectly involving me…”

May 21, 2020: “I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson (sic) in the world…”

April 16, 2021: “One person said that Tyra Banks was sexy, but I was even more sexy than she was”

Wow - this from and adult man who was literally the highest paid Civil Servant in the U.S. Government

Flashing, Screaming Stranger Danger Psychopath Alert.

Yes, there must be a Nuremberg like Trial for Fauci and his accomplices.

Millions died and Millions were severely injured by the fraudulent vaccines and mental health crisis created by Fauci and his funding of the Wuhan Lab through the EcoHealth Alliance monstrosity.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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