ColonelRETJohn

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
11h

Bullseye and on target. I watched the hearing this morning and Fauci's unwillingness to answer not only to Congress but the American people was disgusting.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
10h

Who else within the unaccountable Guv’ment Cabal, with similar narcissistic tendencies, has a Digital Diary with self-incriminating evidence of mass transgressions? Maybe(?) … further analysis of Hillary’s, Hunters, Anthony’s (and other douch-bags) laptops is a worthy endeavor?!?!

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