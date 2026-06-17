Information is just coming out that the FBI detected and then arrested at least five persons involved in a plot to attack UFC 250

"On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region — and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday in a post on X.

According to Fox News:

“Five people were in custody as of Monday, and investigators identified 23 people as part of a potential network of plotters. The alleged plan involved using explosive-laden drones to hit buildings near the event, force a mass evacuation and steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, officials said.

A “second wave” was then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate, according to officials.”

Five people were arrested from states including Ohio, Missouri and California, said a law enforcement official familiar with the matter.

The five individuals named so far are Tycen Proper, Bryan Roa, Michael Alan Thomas, Daniel Eskridge, and Abraham Alvarez. Some of them gathered close by in Fredericksburg, Virginia before the UFC fight.

The ideology of the five seemed confused, broad ranging, and rambling. The issues they were angry about ranged from Epstein to the direction of the United States.

The group complained about government corruption, handling of the Epstein files, data centers and more. The group called Vanguard of the Old on TikTok believed the U.S. was headed in the wrong direction and it needed to be torn down so it could be rebuilt, records show.

There was a list of targets they hoped to assassinate, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who they felt was going to be at the event.

More indicators of a lost generation influenced by random beliefs brought to a boil in the pressure cooker of social media.

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