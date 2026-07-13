ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
4h

I would love to read the pilot's own story of their sea drone rescue.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture