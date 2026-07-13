Defence Blog is a quality website and social media and I’ve found them a good source of national security news.

I was immediately happy that the Apache crew was saved and read the story below.

Buried in the story was the real story - a drone boat had been used to pick the two crew members up.

Getting a headline correct is an art form and despite many articles, I sometimes look back and say, “I could have done a better headline”. This article is an example of headline that buries the lede (i.e. misses the real story).

This drone combat search and rescue recovery is the first instance I am aware of.

This later story (below) in GCaptain shared more detail of the historic rescue.

“Reuters, citing CENTCOM spokesperson Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, reported that a Saronic Corsair autonomous surface vessel was dispatched to recover the pilots from the water.

“The drone picked them up and transported them to another location on the water where they were hoisted up to a helicopter for further transport,” Hawkins told Reuters.

While details of the recovery operation remain limited, the mission represents a significant operational milestone for both Task Force 59 and Saronic, one of the fastest-growing companies in the maritime autonomy sector.

The purported vessel involved in the rescue was Saronic’s Corsair, a 24-foot autonomous surface vessel designed for maritime security, surveillance, force protection, and logistics missions.

The diesel-powered platform is capable of carrying payloads of up to 1,000 pounds and operating over distances exceeding 1,000 nautical miles without a crew onboard.”

This rescue was good news for the recovered crew, their families, their unit, and autonomous operations.

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